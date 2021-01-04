Into The Blue: Intel On 2022 Rivals100 Michigan Recruits
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Into The Blue is a weekly Michigan football recruiting scoop piece from The Wolverine. Expect significant intel from insider EJ Holland every week.
Read this week's edition below.
The Chicago Duo
*** Two of Michigan's most important recruits in the 2022 class are located in Chicagoland. Both Rivals100 athlete Kaleb Brown and Rivals100 wide receiver Tyler Morris are top overall priorities for the Wolverines next cycle. Brown and Morris are good friends, have talked about playing at the same school together, play on the same club 7v7 team and are very high on Michigan. I spent some time with both last night. Here are some insider nuggets on the dynamic duo.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news