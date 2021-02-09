 Intel On Michigan Wolverines Football Recruits In Texas, Maurice Linguist
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-09 17:57:13 -0600') }} football Edit

Into The Blue: Intel On Michigan Recruits In Texas, Maurice Linguist

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Into The Blue is a weekly Michigan football recruiting scoop piece from The Wolverine. Expect significant intel from insider EJ Holland.

Read this week's edition below.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

*** I spent two days in the Dallas-area gathering as much as possible on new Michigan co-defensive coordinator Maurice Linguist and the prospects he's offered throughout the state of Texas. During my time in the Lone Star State, I covered a 7v7 tournament, two private workouts and hit a couple of high schools. Here is everything from my trip.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}