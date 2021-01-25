Into The Blue: Intel On Top 2021 DT Target, Scoop From The Road
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Into The Blue is a weekly Michigan football recruiting scoop piece from The Wolverine. Expect significant intel from insider EJ Holland every week.
Read this week's edition below.
Insight On New 2021 DT Offer
Michigan extended an offer to three-star 2021 Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial defensive tackle Ike Iwunnah late last week as it looks to fill a major need before National Signing Day next week.
I caught up with Lakeview Centennial assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Ant Saincilaire to get his thoughts on Iwunnah as a player, what the Michigan offer means and much more.
Here are highlights from our interview.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news