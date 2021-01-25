Michigan extended an offer to three-star 2021 Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial defensive tackle Ike Iwunnah late last week as it looks to fill a major need before National Signing Day next week.

I caught up with Lakeview Centennial assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Ant Saincilaire to get his thoughts on Iwunnah as a player, what the Michigan offer means and much more.

Here are highlights from our interview.