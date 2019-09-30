Into The Blue: Latest Intel On Remaining 2020 Michigan Targets
Into The Blue is a new weekly Michigan football recruiting scoop piece from The Wolverine. Expect significant intel from insider EJ Holland every Monday.
Read this week's edition below.
Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60
Insider Notes On 2020 Targets
*** Michigan hosted five-star 2020 Norcross (Ga.) offensive lineman Myles Hinton for the second time this season as the Wolverines absolutely demolished Rutgers. I’m told the visit went extremely well. Remember, Hinton’s brother, Christopher, is on the team, and the idea of playing with his older sibling is certainly on his mind. The Hinton family feels comfortable with Michigan, and it’s important to note that he was there as a recruiting guest of the Wolverines.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news