*** Michigan hosted five-star 2020 Norcross (Ga.) offensive lineman Myles Hinton for the second time this season as the Wolverines absolutely demolished Rutgers. I’m told the visit went extremely well. Remember, Hinton’s brother, Christopher, is on the team, and the idea of playing with his older sibling is certainly on his mind. The Hinton family feels comfortable with Michigan, and it’s important to note that he was there as a recruiting guest of the Wolverines.