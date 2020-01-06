*** Four-star Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic safety Jordan Morant signed with Michigan during the early period, which put an end to a bit of drama. But one question remains: How is his health? Morant missed most of his senior season due to injury. The final diagnosis was a broken foot. The good news is the injury is less severe than initially thought. While Morant didn’t play in the All-American Bowl, he walked around practice and festivities without a boot.