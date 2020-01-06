Into The Blue: Loaded Michigan Recruiting Intel From All-American Bowl
Into The Blue is a weekly Michigan football recruiting scoop piece from The Wolverine. Expect significant intel from insider EJ Holland every Monday.
Read this week's edition below.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Quick Hitters From AA Bowl
*** Four-star Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic safety Jordan Morant signed with Michigan during the early period, which put an end to a bit of drama. But one question remains: How is his health? Morant missed most of his senior season due to injury. The final diagnosis was a broken foot. The good news is the injury is less severe than initially thought. While Morant didn’t play in the All-American Bowl, he walked around practice and festivities without a boot.
