Into The Blue: Loaded Michigan Recruiting Scoop From California Swing
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Into The Blue is a weekly Michigan football recruiting scoop piece from The Wolverine. Expect significant intel from insider EJ Holland every Monday.
Read this week's edition below.
*** My trip to California gave me the opportunity to not only see both Michigan wide receiver commits Cristian Dixon and Xavier Worthy but also spend time with them and their families in a comfortable setting. I was able to meet with Dixon’s mother, Christian, as well as Xavier’s mother, Nicky, and his uncle, Nick. Neither family has had a chance to visit Michigan due to the pandemic, but both are extremely excited about their decisions and are locked in with the Wolverines. Both Worthy and Dixon are looking to potentially get out to Michigan in October.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news