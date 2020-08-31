 Into The Blue: Loaded Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Scoop From California
Into The Blue: Loaded Michigan Recruiting Scoop From California Swing

*** My trip to California gave me the opportunity to not only see both Michigan wide receiver commits Cristian Dixon and Xavier Worthy but also spend time with them and their families in a comfortable setting. I was able to meet with Dixon’s mother, Christian, as well as Xavier’s mother, Nicky, and his uncle, Nick. Neither family has had a chance to visit Michigan due to the pandemic, but both are extremely excited about their decisions and are locked in with the Wolverines. Both Worthy and Dixon are looking to potentially get out to Michigan in October.

