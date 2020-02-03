News More News
Into The Blue: Loaded Michigan Recruiting Scoop From Chicago

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Into The Blue is a weekly Michigan football recruiting scoop piece from The Wolverine. Expect significant intel from insider EJ Holland every Monday.

Read this week's edition below.

Michigan recently offered Chicagoland offensive lineman Pat Coogan.
*** Michigan has made recruiting the Chicago-area a top priority over the last few cycles. The Wolverines have had plenty of success in the last year, landing 2020 Rivals250 wide receiver AJ Henning and elite 2021 quarterback JJ McCarthy. Football talent in the city is on the rise, and the Wolverines will look to continue to take advantage. I made stops at several schools last week. Here are Michigan recruiting notes from my time on the road.

*** Let’s start off with the leader of the 2021 class. The aforementioned McCarthy committed to Michigan last May and has been completely locked in with the Wolverines. The Rivals100 prospect from La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy is recruiting talented prospects across the country to play with him. He has a magnetic personality and is definitely a guy kids want to play with. You really can’t ask for a much better leader than McCarthy.

