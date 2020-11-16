 Loaded Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Scoop From Huge Visit Weekend
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-16 19:03:21 -0600') }} football Edit

Into The Blue: Loaded Michigan Recruiting Scoop From Huge Visit Weekend

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Into The Blue is a weekly Michigan football recruiting scoop piece from The Wolverine. Expect significant intel from insider EJ Holland every Monday.

Read this week's edition below.

*** Several Michigan commits and their parents made their way to Michigan for a big weekend that included self-guided tours and plenty of fun around Ann Arbor. The big weekend also saw some top 2021 and 2022 recruiting targets make their way to campus. Here is everything I heard following a huge recruiting weekend for Michigan.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}