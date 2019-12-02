*** Michigan hosted a number of talented recruits for its game against Ohio State over the weekend. While the Wolverines lost in blowout fashion, there were still a lot of positive reviews from prospects. Some of the highlights for them were getting to meet Michigan greats like Charles Woodson and Chris Weber, spending time with the coaches and players, taking in the atmosphere at The Big House and watching one of the biggest games in college football. However, it wasn’t all sunshine and roses. This loss did hurt Michigan a bit with top tier prospects that were on the fence about Michigan. There will be some good news and some bad news in this piece, so let’s just dive right into it.