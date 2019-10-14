News More News
Into The Blue: Loaded Michigan Recruiting Scoop From New England

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Analyst

Into The Blue is a new weekly Michigan football recruiting scoop piece from The Wolverine. Expect significant intel on the Wolverines from insider EJ Holland every Monday.

Read this week's edition below:

Massachusetts tight end Louis Hansen will visit Michigan next month.
Scoop From The Road 

*** My trip out to New England resulted in a new FutureCast pick in favor of Michigan for four-star 2021 Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian’s tight end Louis Hansen. After spending time with Hansen and his family over the weekend, I have reason to believe the Wolverines are in a very strong position to land him. Hansen was in Ann Arbor for The Big House BBQ over the summer and absolutely loved his time on campus. He values the academics at Michigan and feels comfortable there. He will be back in The Big House when Michigan takes on Ohio State on Nov. 30.

*** Two things that really stood out to Hansen and his family on their most recent visit to Michigan was head coach Jim Harbaugh throwing the ball around with Hansen and defensive coordinator Don Brown’s power point presentation (yes, a power point presentation). The Hansen family described Harbaugh as very personable and passionate. Meanwhile, Brown’s power point honed in on Michigan’s business school as well as the way the Wolverines use the tight end position compared to other contenders in Hansen’s recruitment.

