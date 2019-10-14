*** My trip out to New England resulted in a new FutureCast pick in favor of Michigan for four-star 2021 Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian’s tight end Louis Hansen. After spending time with Hansen and his family over the weekend, I have reason to believe the Wolverines are in a very strong position to land him. Hansen was in Ann Arbor for The Big House BBQ over the summer and absolutely loved his time on campus. He values the academics at Michigan and feels comfortable there. He will be back in The Big House when Michigan takes on Ohio State on Nov. 30.