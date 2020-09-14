*** The George Rooks recruitment is one of the more fascinating of the current cycle. The Rivals250 prospect rarely does any interviews and may be closing in on a decision. While there are still a lot of question marks surrounding Rooks, it’s clear he’s narrowed down his list to four schools — Boston College, Michigan, Penn State and Pitt. A Syracuse legacy, Rooks is no longer seriously considering the Orange. Rooks has visited all of his finalists and even took self-guided tours of all campuses during the ongoing dead period. With his season set to start on Oct. 2, Rooks is sure he wants to pull the trigger sooner rather than later.