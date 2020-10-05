*** I made my way to five games over the weekend and saw several top Michigan recruits in both Dayton and Detroit. Perhaps the most important target of them all was five-star 2022 Grosse Pointe (Mich.) South defensive back Will Johnson. In fact, Johnson may be the most important overall recruit in the 2022 class. A top-level local talent and a legacy, Johnson is a must-land for the Wolverines. So what’s the latest in his recruitment?