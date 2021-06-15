Into The Blue: Local HS Coaches Sound Off On Michigan; Official Visit Intel
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Into The Blue is a weekly Michigan football recruiting scoop piece from The Wolverine. Expect significant intel from insider EJ Holland.
Read this week's edition below.
Detroit HS Coaches Talk Michigan
Michigan made it a point to bring on assistants with an expertise in recruiting the Detroit-metro this offseason.
Perhaps the two biggest hires in that regard were new safeties coach Ron Bellamy and cornerbacks coach Steve Clinkscale. Both have helped Michigan make tremendous progress in its own backyard.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news