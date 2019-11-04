*** It’s always tough to pull top tier talent out of the Southeast when you’re a program up North. However, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy is a unique high school in the sense that its roster is made up of players from all over the country. The Wolverines have had plenty of success recruiting out of IMG and have four alums on their current roster. Michigan has offers out to six IMG players and will continue to recruit the school hard for cycles to come. I spoke to a source at IMG that told me Michigan would always be welcomed with open arms on campus. The source praised Jim Harbaugh and his staff and mentioned their relentless attitude when recruiting the school.