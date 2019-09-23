*** Michigan hosted five-star 2021 Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial running back Camar Wheaton for an unofficial visit this summer. Wheaton hasn’t officially released a short list, but I’m told Michigan is on his unofficial Top 10. Wheaton hopes to go back up North for another swing of visits — potentially later this fall or in the spring. Michigan, Ohio State and Notre Dame are all schools Wheaton is fond of and would like to get another look at.

*** Oklahoma was at Wheaton’s game over the weekend, and the Sooners seem to be gaining some confidence in his recruitment. Wheaton is also fresh off an unofficial visit to Texas. And the Longhorns may be the overall favorite in this race. Wheaton feels the most comfortable with Texas running backs coach Stan Drayton, and UT is the only school he’s visited this fall. It’s smart to bet on Wheaton staying closer to home, but it’s certainly not a given.