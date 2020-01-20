News More News
Into The Blue: Michigan Staff Hits Recruiting Trail Hard

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Into The Blue is a weekly Michigan football recruiting scoop piece from The Wolverine. Expect significant intel from insider EJ Holland every Monday.

Read this week's edition below.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh checked in on top recruits on Friday.
Intel On Coaches On The Road 

*** Last week’s Into The Blue honed in on Michigan’s push for top in-state talent. After all, the 2021 class is loaded with elite level recruits, and the Wolverines are in it with basically all the Top 10 guys in the state and have one committed in four-star offensive tackle Giovanni El-Hadi. So it’s no surprise that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh made the rounds in his own backyard on Friday.

*** Habaugh made his way to powerhouse Belleville (Mich.) High, which is home to elite 2021 defensive tackle Damon Payne. While some are in a full on depressed mood about Payne, Michigan is hanging around here. It was important for Payne to see Harbaugh make a stop, and he is looking to make a return visit this offseason. Is it unlikely Payne lands at UM? Yes. Ohio State is the favorite, and he has big eyes for schools in the South. But Michigan still has a puncher’s chance.

