On what Burnham means to his program:

“He’s a humble kid. That’s first and foremost. He’s just a great young man in the hallways of our school. He’s an unassuming kid. He’s worked hard to get to where he’s at, and he’s earned all the attention that he’s gotten. At the same time, he’s humble and carries a very quiet demeanor. When it’s time to work, he goes to work. When the lights come on the field, he flips the switch. He’s a dynamic player. The kids look up to him because he’s a leadership by example type. He’s not a rah-rah leader or someone that’s highly visible. But he leads in subtle ways and goes about his business and brings people along, too. That’s one of the best things about him. He comes from a good family. He’s a pretty grounded individual. When you try to give him a compliment, he’s got this sheepish little smile like ‘okay, thanks.’ He doesn’t need the compliments. It shows a little bit about who he is.”