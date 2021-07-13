Into The Blue Pt. 1: Breaking Down New Michigan Commits

Michigan recently notched a commitment from three-star Leuzinger (Calif.) Lawndale edge rusher Kevonte Henry, who picked the Wolverines over offers from Arizona State, Oregon, USC, Utah, Washington State and others.

I caught up with Leuzinger head coach Brandon Manumaleuna, who played tight end in the NFL for several years, to get his thoughts on Henry, the job Michigan did recruiting him and more.

Here are some highlights from our interview.