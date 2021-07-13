 Into The Blue Pt. 1: Breaking Down New Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Commits
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-13 17:32:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Into The Blue Pt. 1: Breaking Down New Michigan Commits

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Into The Blue is a weekly Michigan football recruiting scoop piece from The Wolverine. Expect significant intel from insider EJ Holland.

Read this week's edition below.

Insight On Henry 

Michigan recently notched a commitment from three-star Leuzinger (Calif.) Lawndale edge rusher Kevonte Henry, who picked the Wolverines over offers from Arizona State, Oregon, USC, Utah, Washington State and others.

I caught up with Leuzinger head coach Brandon Manumaleuna, who played tight end in the NFL for several years, to get his thoughts on Henry, the job Michigan did recruiting him and more.

Here are some highlights from our interview.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}