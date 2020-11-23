*** While Michigan's secondary has struggled on the field this season and recruiting on the back end hasn't been ideal this cycle, the Wolverines are poised to land a special group in 2022. U-M is a top school for a number of nationally ranked defensive backs next cycle and could take five at the position. While it may seem like a dream scenario, things are starting to look very realistic for a historic DB haul. Here is everything I'm hearing on top 2022 defensive back targets.