 FutureCast Picks In For Massive 2022 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Targets
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-23 17:17:28 -0600') }} football Edit

Into The Blue Pt. 1: FutureCast Picks In For Massive 2022 Michigan Targets

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Into The Blue is a weekly Michigan football recruiting scoop piece from The Wolverine. Expect significant intel from insider EJ Holland every Monday.

Read this week's edition below.

2022 DB Class Could Be Special

*** While Michigan's secondary has struggled on the field this season and recruiting on the back end hasn't been ideal this cycle, the Wolverines are poised to land a special group in 2022. U-M is a top school for a number of nationally ranked defensive backs next cycle and could take five at the position. While it may seem like a dream scenario, things are starting to look very realistic for a historic DB haul. Here is everything I'm hearing on top 2022 defensive back targets.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}