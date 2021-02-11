 Intel On George Helow, Jacksonville Recruiting For Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-11 18:31:13 -0600') }} football

Into The Blue Pt. 2: Intel On George Helow, Jacksonville Recruiting

EJ Holland
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Into The Blue is a weekly Michigan football recruiting scoop piece from The Wolverine. Expect significant intel from insider EJ Holland.

Read Pt. 2 of this week's edition below.

*** I spent part of my weekend in Jacksonville for the Pylon 7v7 tournament and saw a handful of new Michigan targets. U-M safeties coach George Helow is a Jacksonville native and is now making the area a priority for the Wolverines. Here is everything I gathered on Helow and recruiting in Jacksonville from my trip.


