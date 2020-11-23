 Latest Intel On 2021 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Commits, Top Targets
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-23 19:08:22 -0600') }} football Edit

Into The Blue Pt. 2: Latest Intel On 2021 Commits, Top Targets

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Into The Blue is a weekly Michigan football recruiting scoop piece from The Wolverine. Expect significant intel from insider EJ Holland every Monday.

Read part two of this week's edition below.

Rivals100 wide receiver Xavier Worthy is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
Rivals100 wide receiver Xavier Worthy is committed to Michigan. (Rivals.com)

*** With National Signing Day right around the corner, some recruits are excited to put pen to paper, while others are having some second thoughts about their original commitments. And there are still a handful of key Michigan targets that have yet to make any decisions. Here is everything I am hearing on Michigan's 2021 commits and top uncommitted prospects.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}