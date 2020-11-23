Into The Blue Pt. 2: Latest Intel On 2021 Commits, Top Targets
Into The Blue is a weekly Michigan football recruiting scoop piece from The Wolverine. Expect significant intel from insider EJ Holland every Monday.
Read part two of this week's edition below.
*** With National Signing Day right around the corner, some recruits are excited to put pen to paper, while others are having some second thoughts about their original commitments. And there are still a handful of key Michigan targets that have yet to make any decisions. Here is everything I am hearing on Michigan's 2021 commits and top uncommitted prospects.
