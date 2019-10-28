*** Just after landing in Chicago, I made the drive south to see new Michigan running back offer Mar’Keise Irving. The three-star 2021 prospect from Country Club Hills (Ill.) Hillcrest might not be ranked that high right now, but trust me, this is a four-star level kid, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he gets a huge bump in this offseason once more people see him live. In fact, Michigan quarterback commit JJ McCarthy told me that Irving is ‘damn good’ and that the talented ball carrier was one of his top targets for next cycle.