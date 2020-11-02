*** In my weekly column last Friday I wrote that Michigan had a chance to keep rival Michigan State irrelevant on the recruiting trail with a blowout win. Michigan was favored by three touchdowns entering Saturday's contest, faced virtually no threat from the Spartans on the recruiting trail and had momentum after a road win over a ranked Minnesota team. Instead, Michigan suffered arguably its most embarrassing loss under head coach Jim Harbaugh. Michigan State is now very much a threat, and Michigan, well, the Wolverines have some issues on the recruiting trail.