 Into The Blue: Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Scoop From The Road, Big Weekend Ahead
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-09 18:31:33 -0600') }} football Edit

Into The Blue: Recruiting Scoop From The Road, Big Weekend Ahead

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Into The Blue is a weekly Michigan football recruiting scoop piece from The Wolverine. Expect significant intel from insider EJ Holland every Monday.

Read this week's edition below.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Scoop From The Road 

*** Michigan holds a pair of commits from South Florida in three-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas cornerback Ja'Den McBurrows and three-star linebacker Jaydon Hood. Both have yet to visit Michigan and are so far away from Ann Arbor that naturally, questions about their commitments have been brought up from the fanbase. So where exactly do their verbal pledges stand?

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}