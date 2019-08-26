*** The way Rivals100 linebacker Junior Colson earned an offer from Michigan is actually pretty interesting. The U-M staff was basically unaware of Colson heading into one of its on-campus summer camps, which seems a bit unusual since the Wolverines appear to be in on a ton of nationally ranked prospects across the country. Rivals' No. 34 recruit in the country showed up to Ann Arbor with one goal — to earn an offer. And he did just that. The Ravenwood (Tenn.) High product really impressed Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who, according to Colson’s mother, said "I want that guy" close to the conclusion of the camp.

*** So why did Colson make his way to Michigan for a camp despite having no contact with the staff and being a top-50 recruit in the country? Well, Colson’s mother is originally from Michigan and is a diehard Wolverines fan. She really wanted her son to check out the school, and Colson absolutely loved his time on campus. Colson’s mother said she "freaked out" a bit when she saw Harbaugh from the stands and was giddy when he took the family into his office and personally offered.