*** Perhaps the biggest Michigan target in the transfer portal is Stanford offensive lineman Devery Hamilton. As I mentioned last week, there is serious interest from Michigan. Once a Michigan commit, there is a lot of familiarity between the Wolverines and Hamilton. I fully expect Michigan to make a strong push for Hamilton after the dead period. Don’t be surprised if Jim Harbaugh personally flies out to see him in a few weeks. There is a ways to go in Hamilton’s recruitment, but Michigan is the early favorite.

*** I mentioned Florida International offensive lineman Devontay Taylor as a player in the portal to watch. However, Taylor is off the board as he gave Florida State a commitment over the weekend. At this time, there aren’t a lot of offensive tackle options for Michigan. The position doesn’t seem like it’s as big of a priority as defensive tackle, which we’ll get to in a second. The staff loves the aforementioned Hamilton, and he is without a doubt Plan A.