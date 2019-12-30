News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-30 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Into The Blue: State Of Transfer Portal, 2020 Michigan Recruiting

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Into The Blue is a weekly Michigan football recruiting scoop piece from The Wolverine. Expect significant intel from insider EJ Holland every Monday.

Read this week's edition below.

Click the picture to sign up for TheWolverine.com at 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Nike gift card.
Click the picture to sign up for TheWolverine.com at 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Nike gift card.
Stanford offensive lineman Devery Hamilton is in the transfer portal.
Stanford offensive lineman Devery Hamilton is in the transfer portal.

*** Perhaps the biggest Michigan target in the transfer portal is Stanford offensive lineman Devery Hamilton. As I mentioned last week, there is serious interest from Michigan. Once a Michigan commit, there is a lot of familiarity between the Wolverines and Hamilton. I fully expect Michigan to make a strong push for Hamilton after the dead period. Don’t be surprised if Jim Harbaugh personally flies out to see him in a few weeks. There is a ways to go in Hamilton’s recruitment, but Michigan is the early favorite.

*** I mentioned Florida International offensive lineman Devontay Taylor as a player in the portal to watch. However, Taylor is off the board as he gave Florida State a commitment over the weekend. At this time, there aren’t a lot of offensive tackle options for Michigan. The position doesn’t seem like it’s as big of a priority as defensive tackle, which we’ll get to in a second. The staff loves the aforementioned Hamilton, and he is without a doubt Plan A.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}