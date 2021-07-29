Into The Blue: Top In-State Recruits Sound Off On Michigan's NIL Plan

Like it or not, Name, Image and Likeness is here, and it’s not going away any time soon.

Right now, both schools and student athletes are still navigating uncharted waters. But it’s clear the programs that figure out how to best utilize NIL will get a leg up on the recruiting trail and ultimately roster talent.

Coming off a bumpy season and an offseason full of turnover, Michigan has an opportunity to level the playing field. After all, U-M brings a global brand to the table, a rabid fanbase starved for wins and donors galore. NIL, in theory, should play to U-M’s advantage — if it takes the right approach.