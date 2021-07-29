 Into The Blue: Top In-State Recruits Sound Off On Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting NIL Plan
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-29 17:41:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Into The Blue: Top In-State Recruits Sound Off On Michigan's NIL Plan

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Into The Blue is a weekly Michigan football recruiting scoop piece from The Wolverine. Expect significant intel from insider EJ Holland.

Read this week's edition below.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Top In-State  Recruits On U-M's NIL Plan 

Like it or not, Name, Image and Likeness is here, and it’s not going away any time soon.

Right now, both schools and student athletes are still navigating uncharted waters. But it’s clear the programs that figure out how to best utilize NIL will get a leg up on the recruiting trail and ultimately roster talent.

Coming off a bumpy season and an offseason full of turnover, Michigan has an opportunity to level the playing field. After all, U-M brings a global brand to the table, a rabid fanbase starved for wins and donors galore. NIL, in theory, should play to U-M’s advantage — if it takes the right approach.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}