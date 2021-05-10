 Into The Blue: What Potential Hires Would Mean For Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-10 15:42:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Into The Blue: What Potential Hires Would Mean For Michigan Recruiting

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Into The Blue is a weekly Michigan football recruiting scoop piece from The Wolverine. Expect significant intel from insider EJ Holland.

Read this week's edition below.

What Potential Hires Would Mean 

Michigan has a big hole to fill following the departure of cornerbacks coach and co-defensive coordinator Maurice Linguist, who took over as head coach at Buffalo after a very short stint in Ann Arbor.

With summer quickly approaching, Michigan must act fast to make a quality hire and fill the void left behind by Linguist.

Here is a breakdown of candidates Michigan is considering and what they would mean for U-M recruiting.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pY2hpZ2FuLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9pbnRvLXRoZS1ibHVlLXdoYXQtcG90ZW50aWFsLWhpcmVzLXdv dWxkLW1lYW4tZm9yLW1pY2hpZ2FuLXJlY3J1aXRpbmciCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1 bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50 KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFt ZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGlu ZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlz IGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9z LnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmlu c2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3Jp cHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2gu Y29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGbWljaGln YW4ucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZpbnRvLXRoZS1ibHVlLXdoYXQtcG90 ZW50aWFsLWhpcmVzLXdvdWxkLW1lYW4tZm9yLW1pY2hpZ2FuLXJlY3J1aXRp bmcmYzU9MjAyMjczMzExNCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwv bm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=