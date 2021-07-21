 Into The Blue: Where Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Stands With Every Rivals250 Target
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-21 17:18:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Into The Blue: Where Michigan Stands With Every Rivals250 Target

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
Into The Blue is a weekly Michigan football recruiting scoop piece from The Wolverine. Expect significant intel from insider EJ Holland.

Read this week's edition below.

Michigan currently hold 16 commitments and boasts the No. 9 overall recruiting class nationally, per Rivals.com.

However, of those 16 commitments, just three — Will Johnson, Tyler Morris and Mario Eugenio — are ranked in the Rivals250. On top of that, the Wolverines' class ranks No. 23 in terms of average star rating (3.38). Using that metric, Michigan is behind schools like Rutgers and North Carolina State.

Still, the Wolverines are looking to close strong and still have several Rivals250 prospects on the board. Here is a closer look at where the Wolverines stand with all of them.

