*** A big key for Michigan to put together a top 2021 recruiting class is winning heated battles in its own backyard. The Wolverines have more players from Maryland than they do Michigan in the 2020 class. While by design or not, Michigan didn’t sign any of the Top 3 prospects in the state this cycle and saw perhaps the most explosive playmaker in the state commit to Ohio State in Cam Martinez. Again, you can make the argument that Michigan didn’t really push for Maliq Carr or want to get in the mud with Justin Rogers. That’s fine and all but Michigan can’t afford not to win its home state in 2021 — there is just too much talent.

*** There are currently 11 four-star prospects in the state of Michigan in the 2021 recruiting class. Of those 11, Michigan is in the mix with 10 (Side note: one is committed). The lone exception is four-star Detroit (Mich.) King defensive back Jaylen Reed, who doesn’t hold an offer at this time. Reed did visit Michigan this fall, so if the Wolverines do extend a scholarship, they would be a player. I’ve actually exchanged a few messages with Reed over the last couple of months, and he is hopeful that a Michigan offer will come his way.