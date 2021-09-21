Into The Blue: Where Michigan Stands With Top 2022 Offensive Targets
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Into The Blue is a weekly Michigan football recruiting scoop piece from The Wolverine. Expect significant intel from insider EJ Holland.
Read this week's edition below.
With the cycle winding down, Michigan is zeroing in on its top remaining targets on the 2022 recruiting board as well as identifying potential late risers and flip candidates.
Here is a look at the overall landscape of offensive recruiting with just three months to go before the early signing period.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news