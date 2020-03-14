News More News
football

Intriguing Chicagoland WR/TE Landon Morris Talks Michigan

Landon Morris is one of the more intriguing recruits in the Midwest.

A converted basketball player, Morris is still a long way from reaching his ceiling. But at 6-foot-6, 205 pounds, the La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy wide receiver has a ton of potential.

His size and athletic ability have college coaches taking a closer look at him this offseason.

Chicagoland wide receiver Landon Morris holds a Michigan offer.
“I visited Iowa State, Iowa, Missouri and Northwestern,” Morris said. “I’m just looking to visit more colleges and see how everything goes. I’m interested to see what other offers I get this offseason and what schools I feel most comfortable at.”

Morris, who is a teammate of Rivals100 Michigan quarterback commit JJ McCarthy, currently holds offers from Iowa State, Michigan, Syracuse and Toledo and will likely attract more suitors after the dead period.

{{ article.author_name }}