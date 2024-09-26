PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVdCTkJCOFM1VlEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Is CFB moving toward celebrities buying stars for their alma mater?

Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Director
@adamgorney
Disgusted with Michigan’s quarterback play so far this season, alum Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports, who has a net worth reportedly in the hundreds of millions, is offering the school an interesting NIL proposal.

“Here’s what I’m offering to the University of Michigan,” Portnoy said on his podcast.

“I have (coach) Sherrone Moore’s cell phone. I’m going to text him this. I don’t know how it works with NIL. I don’t know how much I trust the Michigan NIL and all this stuff. I will be the quarterback guy for Michigan. Every single year I will make sure we have a quarterback. I will go into the portal myself.

“I will be the quarterback guy. I’ll talk to Sherrone, ‘Who do you guys want, give me a group, I’ll go get them.’ I’ll go sign them, $1 million, $2 million, whatever it is.”

Alex Orji and Sherrone Moore
Alex Orji and Sherrone Moore (AP Images)

Pressed on how much Portnoy would be willing to spend, Barstool’s owner said up to $3 million through a marketing agreement where said quarterback would do hits on Barstool shows throughout the week.

Portnoy, who’s known to wager vast sums sports betting, horse betting and who became infamous for day trading during the COVID lockdown, said he’s not planning to just give away money.

He also wants to have a say on which quarterback Michigan recruits whether through the portal or through regular high school recruiting.

“I can get a quarterback,” Portnoy said. “We don’t have a quarterback. I’m going to get us a top-10 quarterback in the portal coming out every year."

Is this the next big thing in NIL deals – multi-millionaires in the media space or elsewhere hand-picking players or having a much bigger say in recruiting? Or is this just guys shooting the bull on a podcast about Michigan’s poor quarterback play?

Coming off a national championship but replacing some serious talent, especially at quarterback, former walk-on Davis Warren started the season but in three games he threw just two touchdowns with six interceptions.

Orji became the starter but does not seem like the long-term answer because he’s not much of a passing threat. Michigan averages just 122.8 passing yards per game and its opponents average more than double against the Wolverines.

“I don’t know if Michigan would let me do it,” Portnoy said. “I’m not going to cut them a check and have nothing to do with how that money is spent.

“I’m not going to let us be Alex Orji’d again if I could stop it."

