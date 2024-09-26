Content Loading

Disgusted with Michigan’s quarterback play so far this season, alum Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports, who has a net worth reportedly in the hundreds of millions, is offering the school an interesting NIL proposal. “Here’s what I’m offering to the University of Michigan,” Portnoy said on his podcast. “I have (coach) Sherrone Moore’s cell phone. I’m going to text him this. I don’t know how it works with NIL. I don’t know how much I trust the Michigan NIL and all this stuff. I will be the quarterback guy for Michigan. Every single year I will make sure we have a quarterback. I will go into the portal myself. “I will be the quarterback guy. I’ll talk to Sherrone, ‘Who do you guys want, give me a group, I’ll go get them.’ I’ll go sign them, $1 million, $2 million, whatever it is.”

Alex Orji and Sherrone Moore (AP Images)

Pressed on how much Portnoy would be willing to spend, Barstool’s owner said up to $3 million through a marketing agreement where said quarterback would do hits on Barstool shows throughout the week. Portnoy, who’s known to wager vast sums sports betting, horse betting and who became infamous for day trading during the COVID lockdown, said he’s not planning to just give away money. He also wants to have a say on which quarterback Michigan recruits whether through the portal or through regular high school recruiting. “I can get a quarterback,” Portnoy said. “We don’t have a quarterback. I’m going to get us a top-10 quarterback in the portal coming out every year."