When Mazi Smith was chosen by the Dallas Cowboys with the 26th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft the only person possibly more excited than Mazi himself was Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons. Parsons was live as part of the Bleacher Report's NFL Draft coverage and he couldn't hide his excitement when his team selected the defensive tackle from Michigan. In fact, Parsons shared a text message he sent to Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn earlier in the day regarding the Cowboys upcoming draft pick.

Parsons is so excited about adding Mazi because he recognizes the Cowboys' immediate need in the middle of their defense. Dallas was not terrible against the run last season, but as Parsons so eloquently stated the addition of Mazi should help plug the middle against QB sneaks from the Cowboys' rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas runs a similar defense to Michigan. They use a base 3 DT set but can line up in multiple fronts. Parsons plays an EDGE/LB role similar to what Michigan did with David Ojabo and Vic Fangio did with Khalil Mack on the Bears. Having a defensive tackle like Mazi does so much to help the Cowboys' star defender.

As an elite run defender, Mazi can help fill gaps and stuff the run on early downs. What Dallas wants to do is the same thing Michigan does. Force the opposing offense into obvious passing situations like 3rd and long so you can let your pass rushers get after the quarterback. Mazi has also shown the ability to impact the pass rush as well, so whether he commands double teams in the middle or is able to get to the QB on his own when Parsons is getting extra attention, a Mazi and Parsons duo could become lethal in the NFC East.

The Cowboys resigned DT Jonathon Hankins this offseason. The 11-year veteran will likely have the inside track to the starting job this season but could benefit from fewer snaps. Osa Odighizuwa was the other starting DT last year for Dallas, and he returns as well. Odighizuwa is a better pass rusher than Mazi, but that could make him more likely to have a limited role.

The biggest knock on Mazi this offseason has been his consistency. At times last year, he was the best defensive tackle in all of college football. There were other times when Mazi faded and his impact wasn't truly felt. His ceiling is obvious, he has all the tools, strength, and athletic ability to be one of the best linemen in the NFL. With two veteran starters already on the depth chart, Mazi may have an opportunity to find that consistency before becoming a full-time starter in his rookie season.

Don't be surprised if Mazi is starting early in the season though, and while rotations could benefit everyone, no one took more snaps along the line than Mazi last season. There is a reason he was Bruce Feldman's biggest freak in college football last season. Now, that freak is a first-round pick and heading to Dallas to partner with one of the most exciting defensive players in college football. One thing is for sure, it will be a show to watch in Dallas, just the way Jerry Jones likes it.