He landed his first scholarship offer before he ever took a high school class but the recruitment of Isaiah Todd will come to a close on Thursday evening. Regarded as one of the best prospects in America dating back to his freshman year, Todd will choose between Kansas and Michigan at 7:45 p.m. ET. The 6-foot-10 power forward boasts all of the physical tangibles that should make him a one-and-done candidate at either of his finalists, though the potential remains that he might take the professional path. National Ranking: 10 Final Schools: Kansas and Michigan Commitment Date and Time: 7:45 p.m. ET, Oct. 17 How he will announce decision: Instagram – zaytodd

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Kansas: “We have a good relationship, especially with me and coach Bill Self. He has just been talking to me about coming in and being the face of the school, be a one-and-done, so me and him have a very good relationship.” Michigan: “The new coaching staff with Juwan Howard, him being a former coach and player in the NBA, that was obviously appealing. The guys and the team there, they treated me great and they love Juwan and you feel that they are a family there. That visit just changed my whole view of Michigan.”

WHAT HE WOULD MEAN FOR EACH PROGRAM