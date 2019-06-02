Michigan forward Isiah Livers came to Ann Arbor and has thrived in John Beilein’s offensive system.

Heading into his junior season, Livers will now play for Juwan Howard instead of Beilein after his former coach left Michigan for the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, Livers was not too surprised by this move by Beilein.

Beilein had worked his way up the ladder of college basketball and the NBA was just the next rung on that journey.

“It was his dream,” Livers said. “I always knew that it was his dream to get to the NBA and coach. Keep going up, especially where he started. I’m super happy for him. It didn’t matter who they brought in here. We just knew Warde Manuel was going to do his job and Michigan was going to support whatever coach came in here.”

Before Howard’s introductory press conference Thursday, Howard had an opportunity to meet with the returning players for the first time.

He spoke to his new team and had a straightforward message for the Wolverines.

“He came in and started off with a little joke,” Livers said. “[He’s] a funny guy. He came in and had a set of notes and said, ‘You know what, I don’t need these notes. I’m going to speak from the heart.’ He just told us it’s going to be a brotherhood. We brought it in for the first time as a team and that was a great feeling.”

In the initial meeting with the team, Howard didn’t touch on X’s and O’s and how his style will translate on the court. Instead, he focused on the brotherhood and continuing the tradition that Beilein set for the program.

While Howard didn’t dive deep into his vision for how the team would play, it’s something that interests Livers.

“I’m curious, we’re all curious,” Livers said. “We all want to know what’s going on. We didn’t have a coach for two weeks. I’m not worried. He for sure will let us know.”

Howard is working to connect with a group of players who never saw him compete for the Wolverines.

While Livers was not alive when Howard played at Michigan, he is still aware of what the Fab Five meant to the program. He has now met every member of the Fab Five other than Chris Webber.

“I always had known about the Fab Five,” Livers said. “My dad told me all about it when I was growing up. He was making fun of me and told me I didn’t know anything about them. I said, ‘Dad, I mean I know as much as I can by reading stuff.’ I never really got to watch them.”

Livers also got to know more about Howard through his former teammate Duncan Robinson who was coached by Howard with the Miami Heat this past season.

“I talked with Duncan and he said Coach Howard is who he is,” Livers said. “You see LeBron, Wade talking about how good of a guy he was, from everything I’ve seen, I’ve definitely seen that to be true.”

Howard is getting himself acquainted with a team that has been in flux since the Sweet 16 loss to Texas Tech. In those ensuing months, Beilein along with Ignas Brazdeikis, Charles Matthews and Jordan Poole all left Ann Arbor for the NBA.

Instead of worrying about what they’ve lost, the Wolverines have instead gotten back to work.

“The offseason just has been a grind,” Livers said. “Every moment possible, everyone has been in the gym. I kept up with my teammates. I’m still talking with Iggy and all those guys. In Ann Arbor, I know everybody is working. Sandman is putting our young guys through the workout me and Jordan went through last year. It’s going to be a great step for Michigan for some guys to fill in some shoes. We’ve got some big shoes to fill in, but I have no doubt in the young guys.”