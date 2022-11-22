It's business as usual for Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy this week. Of course, this week is nothing but usual as the Wolverines and Ohio State are finally set to play each other in another installment of The Game.

Outside of the head coach, not many people will get as pressure placed upon them quite like the quarterbacks for both U-M and OSU.

While it would be easy to try and change things up this week, that's not going to be the plan for McCarthy this week.

The focus is on what he knows and what the program did to get to this place.

"Just the same way we prepare every week," McCarthy said. "Just do what we did all year to get us to 11-0. Obviously, the attention to detail is going to tighten down and everything is going to be amplified in a positive direction. Everything we did all year."

All the talk all year long has been at the end of the year. Can the Wolverines and Buckeyes meet once again for all the marbles?

It's here and the stakes have never been higher.

McCarthy is ready and excited for the challenge.

"Feels just like the stars are aligning," McCarthy said. "It's finally here and it's meant to be. We couldn't be more excited for it, honestly. We can't wait to get out there and have some fun on Saturday."