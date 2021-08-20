It's Official: All Three Michigan Hockey Draft Picks Returning This Year

Power was the No. 1 overall selection in July's 2021 NHL Draft, Beniers was selected No. 2 and Johnson No. 4. They'll be joined by freshmen Luke Hughes (No. 4), Mackie Samoskevich, junior Johnny Beecher (No. 30, 2019), sophomore Brendan Brisson (No. 29, 2020) along with five other NHL Draft picks.

Michigan Wolverines hockey made history last month with three players drafted in the top five picks of the NHL Draft. The program got even more good news when the trio — Owen Power, Matty Beniers and Kent Johnson — all announced they'd return for another season.

Power, the Buffalo Sabres No. 1 selection,, was the top-scoring rookie defenseman in the league last season with 16 points. He was on the ice for 31 of Michigan's goals and had a plus-18 rating to earn College Hockey News Rookie of the Year. He was also a finalist for the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, was named to the conference's All-Freshman Team and was named second team All-Big Ten.

“Could he play in the National Hockey League next year? Absolutely,” coach Mel Pearson told the Buffalo News last month. “But having said that, I have so much respect for the NHL. It's the greatest league in the world. You have to be ready. It's a man's league and you have to be ready to step in and perform and contribute on a nightly basis. You have to be ready for that physically, emotionally, spiritually. …

“Number one, can he put on some man strength and be so much more ready to play at that level? I totally think he can. Just because you’re drafted first, or when you turn 18, doesn’t mean you’re necessarily ready to play in the National Hockey League. Everybody is ready at different times. Owen’s a great player. He’s going to play in the league, whether it’s next year or the year after."

Berniers was the expansion Seattle Kraken's first ever draft pick, going No. 2 overall. He led the Big Ten in on-ice rating in his freshman campaign with a plus-21. He notched 10 goals and 14 assists in 24 games and ranked fourth in the NCAA in rookie points per game.

Beniers won two medals with USA Hockey in a six-month span, capturing gold at the IIHF World Junior Championship and a bronze at the World Championship.

Johnson, chosen fifth overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets, made his debut with Michigan last season with a four-assist game. He was second on the team in scoring with 27 points (nine goals and 18 assists) in 26 games played, ranking him third in the nation in rookie points per game. He finished a plus-16 and was a Big Ten All-Freshman Team selection and honorable mention All-Big Ten.

Johnson recently took part in the Hockey Canada summer development camp.

The Wolverines are slated to open the season on Friday, Oct. 8, hosting a two-game series with Lake Superior State at Yost Ice Arena.