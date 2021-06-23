 ITB Extra: Big OL Reopens Recruitment, Visits Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting
ITB Extra: Big OL Reopens Recruitment, Visits Michigan

Michigan Wolverines football recruiting is working hard on a top target in the Pacific Northwest.
Michigan is working hard on a top target in the Pacific Northwest.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on Michigan's pursuit of a top offensive line target that was committed elsewhere.

{{ article.author_name }}