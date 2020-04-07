ITB Extra: Inside Michigan's Push For Rivals100 TE Thomas Fidone
The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on Michigan's push for Rivals100 tight end Thomas Fidone. Get the latest here.
Click Here to read this update.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook