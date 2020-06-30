 Jim Harbaugh Calls Top 2021 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Target
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-30 17:03:52 -0500') }} football

ITB Extra: Jim Harbaugh Calls Top 2021 Michigan Recruiting Target

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh checked in on top recruits this week.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh checked in on top recruits this week. (Lon Horwedel)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and his call with a top 2021 recruiting target.

---

