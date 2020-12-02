 Michigan Wolverines football recruiting coach Jim Harbaugh Looking To Secure A Commitment
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-02 15:20:11 -0600') }} football Edit

ITB Extra: Jim Harbaugh Looking To Secure A Commitment

Michigan Wolverines football and head coach Jim Harbaugh have a Top 10 recruiting class nationally this cycle.
Michigan and head coach Jim Harbaugh have a Top 10 recruiting class nationally this cycle. (AP Images)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and his push for a key recruit.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}