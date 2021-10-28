ITB Extra: Jim Harbaugh Set For Big Call With Top Target
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on several top 2022 targets, including one set to get on the phone with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Click Here to read this update.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie, @anthonytbroome and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook