 ITB Extra: Latest Scoop On Rivals100 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting DT Rayshaun Benny
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-20 13:30:06 -0500') }} football Edit

ITB Extra: Latest Scoop On Rivals100 DT Rayshaun Benny

Rivals100 defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer from Jim Harbaugh.
Rivals100 defensive lineman Rayshaun Benny holds a Michigan offer. (Rivals.com)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on Rivals100 defensive tackle and top Michigan target Rayshaun Benny, who is set to make his decision this week.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}