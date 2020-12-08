 Major Scoop On 2021 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Cornerback Recruiting
ITB Extra: Major Scoop On 2021 Michigan Cornerback Recruiting

Florida State cornerback commit Omarion Cooper holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer.
Florida State cornerback commit Omarion Cooper holds a Michigan offer
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on 2021 Michigan cornerback recruiting ahead of the early signing period.

Click Here to read this update.

---

