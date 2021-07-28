 ITB Extra: Massive Target Visiting Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting For BBQ This Weekend
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-28 14:59:29 -0500') }} football Edit

ITB Extra: Massive Target Visiting Michigan For BBQ This Weekend

Michigan is pushing hard for a top defensive tackle prospect.
Michigan is pushing hard for a top defensive tackle prospect. (Rivals.com)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on a top 2022 target making his way to The Big House BBQ this weekend.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}