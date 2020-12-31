 ITB Extra: Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Hunting For Defensive Linemen In Transfer Portal
ITB Extra: Michigan Hunting For Defensive Linemen In Transfer Portal

Illinois defensive lineman Owen Carney is in the transfer portal.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on Michigan and its pursuit of defensive linemen in the NCAA transfer portal.

Click Here to read this update.

