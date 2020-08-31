 ITB Extra: Michigan Wolverines Football OL Recruiting Shakeup
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-31 13:00:18 -0500') }} football Edit

ITB Extra: Michigan OL Recruiting Shakeup

Michigan Wolverines football recruiting is looking to add another offensive lineman this recruiting cycle.
Michigan is looking to add another offensive lineman this recruiting cycle. (Rivals.com)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on Michigan offensive line recruiting and a big shakeup at the position.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}