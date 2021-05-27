 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Planning Big Day For In-State Recruits
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-27 16:18:25 -0500') }} football Edit

ITB Extra: Michigan Planning Big Day For In-State Recruits

In-state defensive lineman Deone Walker holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer.
In-state defensive lineman Deone Walker holds a Michigan offer. (Rivals.com)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on in-state Michigan recruiting planning to visit Ann Arbor next month.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}