ITB Extra: Michigan Recruiting Scoop On Rivals250 OLB Dallas Turner
The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on Michigan and its pursuit of Rivals250 pass rusher Dallas Turner from his time in Miami.
Click Here to read this update.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook